Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position; Shorts at Core-mark Holding Company (CORE) Lowered By 8.9%

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 650,000 shares as Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)’s stock rose 12.06%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $17.68 million value, up from 650,000 last quarter. Amicus Therapeutics Inc now has $3.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 922,953 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) had a decrease of 8.9% in short interest. CORE’s SI was 635,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.9% from 697,800 shares previously. With 158,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Core-mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:CORE)’s short sellers to cover CORE’s short positions. The SI to Core-mark Holding Company Inc’s float is 1.43%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 95,484 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $242,320 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Crowley John F sold $242,320.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 584 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 28,789 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 19.82 million shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Capstone Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,900 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.68% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Castleark Management Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 441,674 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa reported 1.38 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 59,414 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce reported 20,165 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 345,000 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Anaptysbio Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 115,000 valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) was reduced too.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 36.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CORE in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 345,423 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Howard accumulated 8,252 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 126,486 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.08% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 746,095 shares. Geode Management Limited Co has 724,976 shares. 32,640 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 45,940 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 15,743 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 113,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London) has 0.04% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Globeflex Cap Lp owns 25,429 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.