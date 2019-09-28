Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $1.75 Million; Stock Price Declined; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Lifted Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 405,715 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 150,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: The Moment – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.