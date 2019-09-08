Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Share Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 524,595 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hydrogenics to Deliver World’s Largest Hydrogen Electrolysis Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hydrogenics – Disappointing FY2018 But Management Projecting Better Times Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics Becomes The First, Major Acquisition Target In The Emerging Fuel Cell Technology Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $96.28 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC had sold 725,008 shares worth $71.27M.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 earnings per share, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.