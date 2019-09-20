Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $3.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Price Declined, Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.68 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 99,212 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 318,641 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Management on Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Herbalife Compliance Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Forms Partnership With Tencent, China’s Largest Internet Technology Company – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 14,588 shares. Amer Century holds 390,921 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.01% or 904,284 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 80,970 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2.33 million shares. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 7,737 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Us Natl Bank De reported 1,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 5,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 374,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.6% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 12,499 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.23% or 4.35M shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Paloma Partners Management accumulated 39,071 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15,454 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arvinas Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.