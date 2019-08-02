Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $18.25 Million; Valuation Rose; Viad (VVI) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 34,848 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.98% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 570,042 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 1.11M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,121 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 37,918 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 288 shares. Swiss Bank owns 37,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Reinhart Inc accumulated 62,463 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 74 shares. Teton Advisors holds 37,282 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 28,301 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 8,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 343,774 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 13,719 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.28 million for 10.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Viad’s (NYSE:VVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 182% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Viad Corp Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.18M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Artal Gru Sa reported 175,000 shares. Opaleye reported 105,000 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,780 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 210,115 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 279,640 shares. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mngmt holds 1.09% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 127,093 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Avoro Capital Advsrs holds 12.24% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 3.86M shares. Eam Invsts Limited holds 0.71% or 39,715 shares. Farallon Mgmt Ltd has 0.71% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.20 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 71,496 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Rock Springs LP has invested 0.51% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran by 36,600 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. 686,820 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $50.14 million. The insider Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98M.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Buys Tumor Drug Program, Sanofi’s BLA For Multiple Myeloma Drug Accepted, Positive Results For ViiV – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BL, MRTX – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Triggering The Rise In Mirati Shares? – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.21 EPS, down 28.72% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.42% negative EPS growth.