Ghost Tree Capital Has Boosted Its Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Holding; As Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) Market Value Declined, First Light Asset Management Increased by $484,140 Its Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 570,755 shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 32,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 312,883 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 280,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 19.40 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $533,667 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 FIER IAN sold $69,253 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) or 5,453 shares. Shares for $17,907 were sold by ROBERTSON MICHELLE on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 7,717 shares valued at $98,006 was made by Manning Anthony M. on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 WHEELER CRAIG A sold $166,418 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) or 12,883 shares. $5,287 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was sold by BELTRAMELLO JO ANN. The insider Arroyo Santiago sold $98,323.

More notable recent Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Momenta Continues Its Transition – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on US Regulatory Strategy for M923, Proposed Biosimilar to HUMIRA® – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement Agreement with Amphastar Resolving Enoxaparin Sodium Injection Litigation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Comerica Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0% or 280,574 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 12 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 553,947 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 166,200 shares. 73,710 were reported by Amer Grp Incorporated. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 44,510 shares. 5.69 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 514,005 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 156,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management has 14,740 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 276,147 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares to 914,307 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva down 5% premarket on Morgan Stanley downgrade on opioid litigation risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva: Suffering From A Bullish Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PYX BUD TEVA RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.