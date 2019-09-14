Ghost Tree Capital Decreased Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Shares Declined; Ens (ENS) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $7.48 Million as Stock Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 274,964 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 232,293 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK’s Sage Group considers sale of its payment processing unit – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Acquires MAPADOC Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 2,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Guardian holds 122,251 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 260,725 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,733 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 1.19M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 11,143 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tekla Cap Limited Co has invested 0.63% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 2,749 were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Prudential stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Td Asset Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 162,513 shares. Fiduciary Commerce has 0.12% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Rock Springs LP holds 92,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,624 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 58,772 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 106 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl Service. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 39,880 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 127,048 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Division has 5,075 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 68,220 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 16,156 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs invested in 139,466 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 5,027 are held by Natixis. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 25,031 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 493,761 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 31,777 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saic (NYSE:SAIC) by 104,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).