Ghost Tree Capital Cut Immunomedics (IMMU) Position by $2.60 Million as Stock Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Cut Its Position by $1.08 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 6.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 2.49 million shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 was made by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 490,343 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 900 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1,327 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moreover, Stifel Finance Corp has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 46,609 shares. Alps Advisors owns 399,400 shares. Orbimed Ltd owns 818,200 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.78M shares. 11,430 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc. Nicholas Ptnrs LP owns 314,912 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management holds 0.69% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 418,900 shares. 4,575 are owned by Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc. 906,786 are owned by Franklin. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.12% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.