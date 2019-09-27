Ghost Tree Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY); As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Toth Financial Advisory Trimmed Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,891 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 451,256 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 57,050 shares to 242,950 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 42,757 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,178 shares. Coastline Tru has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 57,122 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va stated it has 61,350 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 85,730 shares. Horan Cap Advisors owns 6,778 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 330,982 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,905 shares. Moreover, South Street Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il accumulated 177,313 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mengis Cap owns 1,594 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.18% or 61,391 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,220 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,955 shares to 36,267 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.