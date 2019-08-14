Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stake; Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) stake by 16.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN)’s stock rose 3.09%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 127,201 shares with $4.54 million value, down from 152,958 last quarter. Evans Bancorp Inc now has $167.32M valuation. The stock decreased 4.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 7,828 shares traded or 40.64% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) stake by 53.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 175,000 shares as Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)’s stock declined 18.06%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 500,000 shares with $7.27 million value, up from 325,000 last quarter. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 354,830 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CRAIG WHEELER CFO; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Evans Bancorp’s (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Shareholders Feel About The 51% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) CEO David Nasca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 87 Increases Expected By April 30 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2017.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Sommer Oliver bought $18,150. St. George Mark G. had bought 7 shares worth $251 on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Management Com invested in 0.28% or 80,818 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 2,343 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,247 are owned by Mendon Capital Corp. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 27,550 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 43,233 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 2,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Fj Cap Limited Liability holds 1.68% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 455,663 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 362 shares. Balyasny Asset holds 0.01% or 67,881 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co accumulated 172,937 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). 36,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Goldman Sachs Group owns 514,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.88M were reported by Perceptive Limited Liability Corp. Great Point Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 309,564 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 12 shares. 2,955 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com reported 18,393 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 149,108 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 13,240 shares. Blackrock owns 15.17 million shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% stake.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Obseva Sa stake by 350,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tricida Inc stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald.