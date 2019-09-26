Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $1.75 Million; Sina (SINA) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Stake

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 185,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, down from 199,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 583,963 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 249,355 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 211,449 shares stake. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 28,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,244 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 338,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Doliver Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 7,314 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.04% or 15,420 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 464 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 185 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Charles Schwab holds 0% or 76,912 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 751,217 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.35M for 28.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

