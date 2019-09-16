Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $1.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Jd Capital Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Trimmed by $3.50 Million as Stock Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 39.42M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 493,524 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90M and $346.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) by 972,720 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $44.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Comm holds 0% or 41,657 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 83,645 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 62,988 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Farmers Bancorp invested in 0.29% or 52,987 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roundview Capital Ltd holds 0.05% or 21,406 shares. Ckw Finance Group holds 5,600 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3.69 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Frontier Inv has 76,247 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Essex Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 21,739 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company owns 18.55 million shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl invested in 54.13 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

