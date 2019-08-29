Gfs Advisors Upped Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $1.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Raised Its Position by $325,385

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 475,293 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 19.24M shares traded or 158.11% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares to 40,774 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,975 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,024 are held by Exane Derivatives. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Mariner Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 13,029 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 4,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Dodge And Cox holds 0.66% or 13.47 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin Corp accumulated 15,526 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.06% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Invest Mngmt has invested 2% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc accumulated 0.03% or 395,692 shares. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 187,807 were accumulated by Epoch Prtn Inc. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.23% or 4,070 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 268,706 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares to 143,217 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,910 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).