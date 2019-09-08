Gfs Advisors Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Boosted by $1.69 Million; Telemus Capital Has Increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Position by $1.91 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 178.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 28,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 43,785 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 15,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 564,304 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,862 shares to 19,684 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 550,389 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 8,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Homrich & Berg invested in 1,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Assoc Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 93,600 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 4.70M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.33M shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 14,122 shares. 446,709 are held by Fil Limited. Parkside Bancshares holds 1,133 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability stated it has 1,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Duncker Streett And holds 150 shares. Bank & Trust reported 21,720 shares stake.

