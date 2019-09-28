Gfs Advisors Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $3.92 Million as Stock Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Cypress Capital Group Boosted Position by $1.71 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 20,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Crisis Offers Lesson for Fintech: Fully Charged; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Welch: Welch Grills Facebook CEO on Privacy Protection

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 22,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 110,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 87,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,029 shares to 18,527 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,227 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 136,000 shares to 901,350 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 63,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

