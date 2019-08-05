Gfs Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $3.25 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Joho Capital Lowered Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,085 shares. Cohen Steers owns 21,367 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 30,050 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Elm Advsr Llc reported 12,486 shares stake. Jlb & Associate reported 3.13% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Management reported 105,493 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 103,174 shares. Capital Management New York holds 2.37% or 8,019 shares. Hamel Associates Inc owns 48,221 shares. Loeb Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amarillo Savings Bank stated it has 25,275 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability stated it has 4,182 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 4.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Lionstone Capital has invested 8.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares to 40,774 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,850 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Headed Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Companies to Watch: Facebook in the hot seat, Alibaba holds meeting, Hilton goes top shelf – Yahoo Sports” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.