Gfs Advisors Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Decreased by $462,000 as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Raised Church & Dwight (CHD) Position

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares to 12,478 shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,847 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Communication Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.17% or 141,600 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.02% or 8,858 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 820,949 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). M&R Incorporated invested in 187,224 shares. 25,659 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 7,516 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 27,535 shares. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 220,834 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs has invested 0.27% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 3,074 were reported by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Vident Advisory Lc owns 11,354 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8,070 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 296,443 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.26% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jnba Fin Advisors reported 85 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 0% or 181 shares in its portfolio. Citadel, Illinois-based fund reported 146,417 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 51 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 248,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 437 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fulton Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,531 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.02% or 7,200 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 114,600 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Anheuser-Busch Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.