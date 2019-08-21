Gfs Advisors Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Financial Architects Lowered Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $393,965; Shares Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 70.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165,000, down from 5,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $213.2. About 11.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 6,713 shares to 35,951 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,966 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsrs Limited Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 191,226 shares. Stearns Grp has 20,812 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 183,362 are owned by Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company. Jennison Assoc accumulated 11.88M shares. Sei Company has 1.03M shares. New England Rech & Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 12,044 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Mcmillion Cap holds 46,227 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,089 shares stake. Bonness Entertainment Incorporated has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). City owns 42,271 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 127,256 shares. Perkins Cap owns 1,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants has 147,665 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Lc has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

