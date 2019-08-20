Gfs Advisors Raised Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Sellers Decreased By 0.05% Their Shorts

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 7.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 7.13M shares previously. With 1.75M avg volume, 4 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $202.1. About 391,439 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc acquired 279,186 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 5.66M shares with $26.28 million value, up from 5.38 million last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 2.42 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ww holds 4.26M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Senator Invest Gp Lp stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Girard Ptnrs stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 325 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 55,472 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,725 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,675 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 20 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 923,872 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 14,671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alethea Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 32,170 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.59 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 6.14% above currents $202.1 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo.

More recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $7 Right Now: FIT, GRPN, LYG – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.