Gfs Advisors Position in Pepsico (PEP) Trimmed by $3.61 Million; Indus Capital Partners Increases Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $73.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares to 744,683 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

