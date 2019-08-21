Gfs Advisors Position in Pepsico (PEP) Lowered by $3.61 Million; Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $2.40 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 1.34M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 621.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 1.49M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares to 19,611 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

