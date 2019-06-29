Gfs Advisors Position In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Boosted; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Share Price Rose, Armistice Capital Has Lowered Stake by $11.60 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.34 million shares traded or 61.50% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $106.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.19M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,580 shares to 262,992 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.