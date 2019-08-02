Gfs Advisors Position in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Has Lifted by $1.12 Million; Torchmark (TMK) Holder Blackrock Lifted Its Position

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 8,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 7.41 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607.24M, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 213,210 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp Inc Me (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 16,983 shares to 720,367 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 640,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

