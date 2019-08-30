Gfs Advisors Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose While Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $302,256

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 910,672 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Advisory Inc reported 4,804 shares. Covington Inv Advsr holds 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 26,227 shares. 3,800 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Limited Co. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt reported 3.91% stake. 71,609 were accumulated by Burns J W And New York. Da Davidson Communications owns 195,287 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. North American Corp has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). United Fire invested in 2.94% or 76,000 shares. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 20,445 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 0.05% or 8,673 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 318,170 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 51,684 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Lc.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ariel Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 922,501 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Oakmont Corporation reported 292,454 shares stake. Tremblant Capital reported 991,045 shares. 8,476 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Hrt Finance Limited Company reported 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Colony Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 4,726 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3.14 million shares. Dupont Cap Corporation invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cumberland has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natl Asset Management reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 215,505 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.69M shares.

