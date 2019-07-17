Gfs Advisors Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position by $544,767; Springowl Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) as Stock Value Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 1.40 million shares traded or 75.64% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.36 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 50.52 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

