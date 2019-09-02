Gfs Advisors Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake; Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) Sentiment Is 1

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 funds opened new or increased positions, while 9 cut down and sold their positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.40 million shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 5,000 shares with $420,000 value, down from 10,500 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $181.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 589,270 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.88B for 15.75 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -15.87% below currents $94.5 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 17,172 shares to 109,471 valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 5,928 shares and now owns 14,240 shares. Ishares Inc (EWZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 18,391 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. for 315,278 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 30,830 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 1,667 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,587 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $211.82 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.