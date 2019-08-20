Gfs Advisors Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake By $462,000; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Last Week

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 5,000 shares with $420,000 value, down from 10,500 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $186.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $95.09. About 436,321 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Among 3 analysts covering Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Blood Therapeutics has $96 highest and $57 lowest target. $82.67’s average target is 74.89% above currents $47.27 stock price. Global Blood Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on Monday, March 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wells Fargo. See Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 75.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $96 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $91 New Target: $95 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $57 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.04 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 54,177 shares to 744,683 valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 279,186 shares and now owns 5.66 million shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, BUD, GTT and GVA – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ANHEUSER-BUSCH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Windward Capital Mgmt Company Ca holds 0.21% or 19,368 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Da Davidson And has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Old Natl Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,534 shares. Cumberland Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bennicas Assocs has 3,675 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Natixis has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,802 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bessemer Incorporated owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 853 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ipg Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cibc Asset reported 5,108 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,316 shares. 70,500 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Management Lc.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -16.39% below currents $95.09 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $84 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $75 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood disorders. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is GBT440, a hemoglobin modifier that binds to hemoglobin molecules, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease in adult and adolescent patients, as well as evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of GBT440 on adolescent patients with SCD. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of GBT440 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a hypoxemic pulmonary disorder; and other pre-clinical research and development activities.

More notable recent Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GBT Technologies Successfully Completes AI Robotic Research – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GBT Announces Participation at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GBT Reports Recent Business Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Nasdaq:GBT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting Global Blood Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 310,073 shares traded. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has risen 35.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GBT News: 05/03/2018 GBT Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March; 26/03/2018 – Global Blood Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – GBT Announces Upcoming Data Presentations Supporting Voxelotor Sickle Cell Disease Program at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 26/05/2018 – Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market – Rising Preference for Home Healthcare to Boost Growth l Technavio; 07/05/2018 – Global Blood Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 87c; 20/03/2018 – Global Blood Substitutes Partnering Directory 2012-2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Global Blood Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Global Blood Therapeutics Rallied While Improving FDA Policies To Help Nektar; 11/05/2018 – Global Blood Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Global Blood Presenting at Conference Apr 10