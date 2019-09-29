Gfs Advisors Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $1.36 Million; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 169,597 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 901,350 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 765,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric Is Still a Risky Conglomerate to Own – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Shopify Keeps Sinking, GE May Be on the Mend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 24,691 shares. Sage Fincl Grp has 3,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 11,233 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 20,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 92.56M shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 31,774 shares stake. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.49M shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Linscomb & Williams holds 35,087 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsr LP owns 27,581 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv accumulated 46,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 936,568 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 818,332 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 9,348 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.06M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Geode Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 10,944 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 745,123 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Comm Incorporated has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 4,240 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 33,629 shares or 0% of the stock. 97,349 are held by Stifel Fincl. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,229 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp stated it has 836,473 shares. 400,270 were reported by Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).