Gfs Advisors Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Rbo & Co Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position by $625,347; Share Value Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 25.00 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 4.94M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp owns 0.42% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,021 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 21,301 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Strategic Financial reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.44 million shares. Thomas White Intl invested in 0.02% or 1,820 shares. Utah Retirement owns 357,714 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.01M shares. Hollencrest Mgmt invested in 25,800 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 54,252 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 61,701 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 186,806 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,814 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,288 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 9,430 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.27% or 41,510 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 116,700 shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.03% or 22.45M shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adage Prns Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Epoch holds 1.11% or 9.20 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 567,505 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 17,988 were accumulated by Fca Tx. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birch Hill Invest Ltd Com holds 1.17 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Fl reported 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 14,078 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.56% or 10.97M shares. First Limited Partnership reported 1.16 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares to 40,774 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,975 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).