Gfs Advisors Increases Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Power Of Canada Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 23,901 shares to 65,069 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 68,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1,332 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn owns 1,786 shares. Ssi Inv stated it has 1,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc holds 0.21% or 282,293 shares. Navellier And Assoc reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 289,191 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Generation Invest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.76% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.34M shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability owns 51,971 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 200 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,672 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 109,926 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 10,474 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,843 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,090 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Lc.