Gfs Advisors Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC); Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stock Value Declined While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Position

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 28.08 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 405,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 818,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 455,290 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Street Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 144,700 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 26,876 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,301 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 50,074 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 260,969 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cipher LP has 0.07% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 53,450 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 574,078 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 62,099 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 22,200 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 1.92 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 43,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 106,293 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.05 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,555 shares to 280,313 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 92,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.09% stake. Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,233 shares. Sequoia Ltd reported 45,491 shares stake. Sfmg Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,513 shares. United Financial Advisers Llc holds 0.15% or 771,772 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability has 1.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 964,338 shares. Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Inv Counsel Inc reported 31,176 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 41,077 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 744,683 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 867,471 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp accumulated 0.02% or 146,634 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 6,713 shares to 35,951 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 23,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,069 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).