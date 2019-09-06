Gfs Advisors Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC); Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 28.62 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $213.81. About 12.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 959,892 shares. Madison Holding Inc stated it has 41,910 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sfmg Llc owns 51,224 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability invested in 121,584 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Trust National Bank has 8,057 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 549,879 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 25,127 were accumulated by Colrain Capital Ltd Llc. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Gp reported 1.97% stake. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 41,409 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 444,615 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 20,480 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 92,641 shares to 7,359 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,179 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 74,916 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares stated it has 64,475 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc has 19,776 shares. Hodges Management Inc stated it has 210,844 shares. Loews Corporation reported 409,582 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 0.55% or 22.75 million shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 69,162 shares. Beaumont Prns Lc accumulated 0.08% or 27,078 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mrj Capital Inc owns 107,575 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. New York-based Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Miles reported 23,776 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 4,344 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 656,726 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

