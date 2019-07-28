Gfs Advisors Increases Holding in Bank Amer (BAC); Holder Foster & Motley Increased Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Holding

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 794,915 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares to 12,966 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,774 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

