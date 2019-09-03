Gfs Advisors Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Cut by $453,315; Fruth Investment Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $451,400

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 815,758 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 1.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,172 shares to 109,471 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34B for 12.43 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Express Turns To Vodafone Business And IBM To Boost Digital Journey With Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Ltd Adv reported 19,929 shares. 4,855 are held by Oarsman Capital. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 237,887 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 51,722 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel. Old Point Tru Services N A holds 11,010 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.67% or 102,550 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,430 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 53,518 shares stake. Oppenheimer reported 114,720 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru Com stated it has 3,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 653,575 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 2,430 shares. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Lc holds 0% or 4,152 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.04 million shares. Natixis reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,975 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Com reported 300 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 8,566 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 7,981 shares. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd holds 0.68% or 157,300 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 231,221 shares. Highland Management Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 214,988 shares. American Research And Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 13,428 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).