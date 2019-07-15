Gfs Advisors Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Avalon Global Asset Management Holding in Chegg (CHGG) Cut by $1.71 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 115,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 160,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 395,719 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 9.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 278.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management has invested 0.08% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Communication Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 2,440 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has 241,116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 75,875 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 239,913 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.50 million shares. Principal Finance Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,942 shares. Clearbridge Limited has 0.09% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 2.53 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 166,056 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na stated it has 347 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. Shares for $2.86M were sold by BROWN ANDREW J.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,579 shares to 18,975 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,432 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.