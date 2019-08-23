Gfs Advisors Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Sentiment Is 2

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 16 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 8 cut down and sold their positions in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.22 million shares, up from 3.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 306.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc acquired 9,437 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 12,515 shares with $2.25M value, up from 3,078 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $101.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 4.19M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct)

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 6,713 shares to 35,951 valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 17,025 shares and now owns 34,432 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,777 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co has 0.53% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 495,714 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,898 shares. Conning owns 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,288 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Salem Invest Counselors reported 15,003 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Smithfield Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Evergreen Cap Management Lc reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited accumulated 12,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,017 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,391 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.72% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 31,100 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 9.05% above currents $167.01 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Cascend. Deutsche Bank upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Rosenblatt maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Considering Moving Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund for 1.06 million shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 238,001 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 42,098 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 33,291 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $164.17 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd.