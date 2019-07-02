Gfs Advisors Has Raised Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Rose; Parsons Capital Management Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 14.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $162.4. About 8.69M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,862 shares to 19,684 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,774 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares to 52,065 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

