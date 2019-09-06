Gfs Advisors Has Lowered Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by $462,000 as Shares Rose; Lumina Fund Management Increased Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) as Stock Price Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 906,499 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $270.19. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares to 19,611 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $3.00B for 15.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

