Gfs Advisors Has Lowered Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $453,315; Shares Declined; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Upped Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 752.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 1.11 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Ca owns 2,182 shares. Birinyi, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,912 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma invested in 0% or 11,480 shares. Saratoga Research has 4.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parkside Bankshares And Trust holds 0.09% or 1,956 shares in its portfolio. American National Registered Invest Advisor owns 4,821 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Edmp invested in 1.82% or 13,197 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Patten Gru Inc Inc invested in 0.15% or 2,515 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.53% or 43,446 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 37,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.54% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,925 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Chatham Gp reported 0.11% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.13% or 9,275 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8,070 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 298,752 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $195.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 67,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).