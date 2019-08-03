Gfs Advisors Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $1.21 Million; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding In Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Was Has Increased

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 65,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 447,292 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsrs stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 39,938 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Petrus Tru Lta reported 9,946 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,957 shares. Axa invested in 180,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Icon Advisers has 0.29% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). California-based Aperio Gp Limited Co has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 34,100 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 36 shares. State Street accumulated 1.70 million shares or 0% of the stock. 302,655 are owned by Capital Fund Management Sa. Mckinley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 1,102 shares. 770,108 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 60,120 shares to 200,483 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 109,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,172 shares to 109,471 shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 818,860 are held by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk). Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability reported 72,965 shares stake. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 212,099 shares. Argent Tru Company invested in 1.2% or 110,040 shares. Jnba reported 9,406 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.99% or 43,553 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 200,955 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Oak Cap Ltd Llc has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 24,897 are held by Element Cap Management Llc. 10,016 are owned by Signalpoint Asset. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 117,875 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,406 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.