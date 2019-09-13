Gfs Advisors Has Decreased Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Position as Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Increased Its Position by $394,000

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 227,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 231,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 257,742 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.3. About 18.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Plugging Along, But Not Really In Favor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $351.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,375 shares to 81,741 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.