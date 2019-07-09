Gfs Advisors Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $1.21 Million; Sarasin & Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) as Market Value Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 9,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,110 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 269,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 531,663 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Group Lc reported 24,122 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,392 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,296 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,504 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 70,000 shares. 3,073 were reported by Texas Capital Financial Bank Inc Tx. Boltwood has 28,234 shares. Strategic Service holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,782 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gru Limited Liability reported 5,270 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waratah Cap Advsrs has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,970 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A reported 121,467 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Davis R M holds 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 99,820 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 212,038 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 48,800 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Voya Inv Management Lc reported 26,851 shares. New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 9,370 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Co. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Presima Inc has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 36,040 shares. Mutual Of America Cap reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 24,141 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Axa accumulated 0.08% or 414,479 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 13,712 shares.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.74 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 130,896 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $62.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.