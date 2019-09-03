Gfs Advisors Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $3.61 Million; Valuation Rose; Lvz Advisors Cut Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $2.08 Million; Shares Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 1.04M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 566,652 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares to 147,581 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.88 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Group has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 15,868 were reported by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth reported 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trustco Savings Bank N Y stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Smith Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 28 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Prns has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has 2.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,630 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 13.24M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 33,290 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 44,268 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.15% or 481,052 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, St Johns Investment Mngmt Com Lc has 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,155 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel has 72,348 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.73M shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.77 million shares stake. Hendershot Investments Incorporated reported 2.29% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 7,019 shares. Moreover, Granite Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.02% or 12,928 shares. Fmr Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.64M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 237,036 shares. Chem Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aviva Plc has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 9,165 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.81 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 568 shares. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.