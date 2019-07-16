Gfs Advisors Has Cut Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $453,315 as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $365.35. About 877,503 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 129,441 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Landscape Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,295 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% or 4,894 shares in its portfolio. 8,070 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 0.65% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,614 shares. D E Shaw And reported 245,972 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,317 shares. 3,852 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited. Opus Group Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,653 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 1.87 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 0.48% or 139,248 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com reported 8,889 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.35 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Shy (SHY) by 3,994 shares to 33,448 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lqd (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Inc has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,982 shares. Moreover, Osterweis has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,064 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.55% or 17,692 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hendershot Invests, Virginia-based fund reported 1,191 shares. Woodstock reported 7,752 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Insight 2811 invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Valicenti Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.16% or 2,430 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Communications invested in 1,559 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 32,105 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.04% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Becker Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares to 744,683 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.