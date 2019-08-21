Gfs Advisors Has Boosted Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding by $1.12 Million; Powell Inds (POWL) Holding Has Upped by Prospector Partners Llc

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 5.51M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Powell Inds Inc (POWL) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 13,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.85% . The institutional investor held 123,383 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Powell Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 31,948 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 21/03/2018 – Powell: Don’t Think Recession Probabilities Very High Right Now; 25/05/2018 – POWELL: NOW IT TIME TO FIX U.S. FISCAL POLICY OUTLOOK LONGTERM; 21/03/2018 – Powell: Low Wage Increases ‘Make Sense’ Given Recent Low Productivity, Low Inflation; 20/03/2018 – Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s first meeting is likely to come off as hawkish after the Fed raises rates and releases new forecasts for the economy and interest rates; 25/05/2018 – POWELL: FED WILL CONTINUE TO STRIVE TO ENHANCE TRANSPARENCY; 21/03/2018 – Powell Fed Talks Tariff Worries Without Tallying Likely Fallout; 25/05/2018 – FED’S POWELL, BOE’S CARNEY SPEAK ON RIKSBANK PANEL: LIVE; 08/05/2018 – Powell Says Markets are `Aligned’ with Fed (Audio); 21/03/2018 – Highlights From Jerome Powell’s First FOMC Meeting (Video); 21/03/2018 – POWELL: RECESSION PROBABILITIES NOT PARTICULARLY HIGH NOW

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 4,400 shares to 102,990 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 27,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold POWL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 0.40% more from 7.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 101,985 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 27,455 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 55,909 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) for 136,391 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company owns 40,270 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 53,000 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 50,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Mirae Asset Co Limited owns 12,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 50,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 963,494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,639 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,774 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).