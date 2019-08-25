Gfs Advisors Cut Its Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) as Stock Value Rose; Nokomis Capital Has Increased Holding in Suncoke Energy (SXC) as Shares Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 734,761 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Forget About SunCoke Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 5.58 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Wedge L Lp Nc owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 18,727 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 153,680 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 829,251 shares. 960 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Nokomis Cap Ltd Co owns 2% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 945,079 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,623 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,845 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 29,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0% or 5,112 shares in its portfolio. 29,508 were accumulated by Sei.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BUD CTST KPTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,165 are held by Thomasville Comml Bank. Clarkston Ptnrs Lc reported 536,518 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 174,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc holds 5,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 15,825 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 8,628 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.44% or 983,599 shares in its portfolio. 5,830 are owned by Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Reliance Communication Of Delaware holds 17,428 shares. Farmers State Bank reported 236 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 10,525 shares. 53,335 were accumulated by Hikari Tsushin. Moreover, Hs Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5.15% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1.81M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.