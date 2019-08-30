Gfs Advisors Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.69 Million; Tiverton Asset Management Increases Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 6.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 214,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 503,436 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89M, up from 289,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 35.03 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 14,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,283 are held by First Fincl In. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,556 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd holds 8,305 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 3.16M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.34% or 30,065 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,164 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Athena Cap Advisors invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South State Corporation reported 450,658 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 5,777 shares stake. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 250,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 73,500 shares. Endeavour Advsr has 54,812 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru has 40,392 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,429 shares to 4,850 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 23,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,069 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Joins VMware to Drive AI Acceptance Amid Enterprises – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Premiers Video Games with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Jumio Partners with NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) Company X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg reported 1,441 shares. Meridian Management Com has invested 1.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 344,704 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,209 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Com Brokerage has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Capital Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,735 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mackenzie Financial reported 399,272 shares. 26 are owned by Dubuque Financial Bank Trust. Zeke Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 9,886 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 500 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company reported 7.65 million shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.77% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 17,832 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridges Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).