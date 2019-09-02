Gfs Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $3.25 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $4.70 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advisors Inc invested in 0.27% or 1,845 shares. 67,128 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited invested in 2.68% or 47,999 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 2.71% or 49,016 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Stonebridge Ltd has 4.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited has 41,111 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.99M are owned by Amp Cap Ltd. 2.97M are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 101,683 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Towercrest Cap Mgmt invested in 15,360 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 2,608 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 46,411 are owned by Carderock Cap Mngmt Incorporated.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares to 12,966 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,215 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fairfield Bush Comm reported 0.64% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 54,300 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Shell Asset Management Com reported 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Washington Inc Oh accumulated 81,114 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of The West has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.00M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,595 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 91,562 shares. Woodstock reported 92,054 shares stake. Finance Architects accumulated 550 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 0.09% or 12,000 shares.