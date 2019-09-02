Gfs Advisors Boosted Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position By $1.12 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Upped Textron (TXT) Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 22.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 281,564 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 1.51 million shares with $76.60M value, up from 1.23M last quarter. Textron Inc now has $9.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.42M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc acquired 279,186 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 5.66M shares with $26.28 million value, up from 5.38 million last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.91B valuation. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 12.87M shares traded or 65.83% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 16,646 shares to 210,447 valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) stake by 1.45 million shares and now owns 16,297 shares. Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 289 shares. 372,240 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Cipher Lp has 0.07% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 5,912 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 177,190 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0.01% or 21,857 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.28% or 2.38M shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 6,731 shares stake. Century Inc stated it has 913,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 68,073 shares to 5,000 valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 29,579 shares and now owns 18,975 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 79.47% above currents $3.75 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.