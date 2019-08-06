Gfs Advisors Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 5 sold and trimmed stock positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now hold: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 18.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc acquired 17,172 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 109,471 shares with $20.79 million value, up from 92,299 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $890.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.96. About 31.67 million shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE

More notable recent PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.04 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.040045 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moneta Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Conduct Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 26,634 shares traded or 43.80% up from the average. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $130.21 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II for 36,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 121,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,428 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,639 shares to 16,760 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 19,580 shares and now owns 262,992 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Mngmt has 198,164 shares. 406,878 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Liability Company. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,127 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Cap Mgmt has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan & Co Ltd Liability reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 1.14M shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru has 5.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Invest reported 25,564 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1.98 million shares stake.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14.